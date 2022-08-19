GOLDEN Square is without an A-grade netball win this season, but for long-serving Bulldogs player Kristen Wilson, every game and every week is its own victory.
The much-loved and cherished Bulldogs defender will play her 300th BFNL game in this Saturday's clash against Strathfieldsaye, which just happens to be one of her former clubs.
She will join an elite band of netballers to have reached the magical milestone, among them Maryborough champions Alicia Cassidy and Alisha Chadwick, Maryborough's Katrina Walters and fellow Golden Square stalwarts Jody Richards and Lia Marrone.
It follows a little over 12 months after Wilson played her 200th game for Golden Square in a stirring win over Kyneton at Wade Street.
The highs of a terrific personal milestone and unforgettable day, with Wilson getting to share the court with her daughter Keely, soon gave way to months of chemotherapy following her diagnosis with breast cancer.
Netball was the furthest thing from her mind in the latter part of 2021 and the early months of this year as her Bulldogs' teammates hit the court for pre-season.
But with her chemotherapy completed (she will continue to take medication for the next five years) and her decision not to pursue radiation treatment finalised, Wilson made a surprise and morale-boosting return to training, much to the delight of Bulldogs coach Benita Swatton and the playing group.
Her eventual return to the playing court for the Bulldogs' round six clash against Kyneton remains a bit of a whirlwind, but one of her proudest moments in a decorated career adorned by premiership and best and fairest wins and friendships made.
"I didn't actually have any hair early on, but I just started going to training to keep fit," Wilson said.
"In time I got fit, and then I got some hair, and then Abbey (Clohesy) went down and I thought, 'yeah I'll play'.
"That's my biggest win because I thought I was done for.
"But then I thought, 'I'm not done yet - not even close'. They can take a lot of things away from me, but I'll fight for this.
"My dad would call it stubborn," she added in response to a question about her immense fighting qualities.
"I think when people ruled me out, it made me more determined to prove I could do that."
While she has certainly had her battles away from the court, Wilson has been a star on it and an inspiration to many throughout her time at Golden Square.
A key in defence in the Bulldogs' 2008 A-grade premiership, she has been part of six premierships in total in blue and gold, including back-to-back A-reserve wins in 2006-07.
She was runner-up in the Bulldogs' 2013 A-grade best and fairest, the season that marked her return to the Bulldogs after a successful four-year stint at the Storm.
Throughout adversity, she has lost none of her sense of humour, nor the infectious smile that has endeared her to so many in netball and the BFNL.
"They had to be desperate to take me back," she said about her decision to play this year, half-attempting to hold back a laugh.
"I felt like my 200th (for Golden Square) was a bigger deal, but I thought I'm that close to doing it now I might as well push on. Three-hundred's pretty nice.
"Looking back, I have been in some winning sides over the years and now this year has been a battle, but for me, it's a big win as I got back to play."
She has already vowed to return for another season in 2023.
"I think I want to go back and play next year, if not I'll sit home on Saturdays. Who wants to do that?" she said.
Wilson herself could not have scripted a more perfect 300th game scenario than a game against Strathfieldsaye.
The 41-year-old was a foundation member of the Storm and their inaugural A-grade best and fairest in 2009.
She went on to win the next two and finished runner-up in her fourth and final year in navy blue and white behind Lucy Morcom, before returning to Golden Square.
In a tough season on the court for the Bulldogs, coach Benita Swatton said the re-emergence of Wilson had been one of the real bright spots.
"I've had the opportunity of playing with her (at Strathfieldsaye) and obviously coaching her as well - she's a great person on and off the court," she said.
"She is great with the younger girls coming through as well. She's got plenty of knowledge and is not afraid to help them out as well, which obviously helps me too.
"What more can you say other than she is just a great person."
"She hasn't, but she will tell you she is getting slow, but she's still smart enough to do what she needs to do."
A former clubmate of Wilson's at Golden Square and now A-grade coach of Strathfieldsaye, Steph Freemantle said the BFNL's newest 300-game player had the respect of everyone at the Storm both on and off the court.
"She's a very deceptive defender - she's obviously not overly tall, but she reads the ball beautifully and the way she gets around the body has always been a little strength of hers," she said.
"The best part about Wilson is her big smile and her wonderful attitude.
"She never gives up and that really reflects on the court. She was always encouraging and was a quiet leader for the younger girls she played with.
"She's someone who gives 110 per cent on the court and is such a wonderful human off the court as well.
"I and everyone at our club wish her all the best and we're excited to share the day with her.
"With three best and fairests here, she is a legend of both the clubs.
"It's such a huge milestone and we feel quite honoured to be part of it."
While the Storm will be hoping to end a testing season on a high, Bulldogs coach Swatton is hoping her players can draw inspiration from their spiritual leader and rally for their first win of the season.
They will have both recent history and impetus on their side, with the Bulldogs' sole win last season coming on the day Wilson played her 200th club game.
"I'm going to give the girls a bit of a rev up," Wilson said.
"There's a few games we could have won, but the nervous feeling arrived when we got in front and we were suddenly back in our safety zone.
"The girls really need a win, so hopefully this is the one."
