Works to remove dead or diseased trees around the Port of Echuca precinct are scheduled to start soon.
Campaspe Shire Council workers will begin removing the unnecessary trees along Murray Esplanade from early next week.
Interim chief executive Tim Tamlin said the site was key to the Campaspe Shire's tourism sector, with council's works set to protect the prized area.
"The recommendation is to remove dying and diseased trees that will continue to deteriorate if they remain in place potentially dropping limbs or falling over," he said.
"The decaying trees not only detract from the appearance of the site, but they also pose a risk of spreading disease to adjacent trees."
Mr Tamlin said there were 11 trees in total to be removed, including two large dying peppercorns - one at the entrance to Popup Park and the second 50 metres north along the dirt track - plus nine other trees of various species.
"To reinvigorate the space, a large central plantation of established trees along the gravel section of the esplanade is planned, increasing shade and injecting colour into the site," he said.
"This planting will be undertaken in two stages, with a total of 26 trees to be planted in the port precinct.
"The species planted will be selected from council's Urban Forest Plan, ensuring their suitability for the area."
Mr Tamlin said sections of Murray Esplanade would be cordoned off during the works but would not affect access to businesses.
"It is a high traffic pedestrian area and to ensure public safety there will be sections closed off," he said.
"Initial tree removal works are scheduled to take place over two mornings next week, early in the day with consideration given to provide as little disruption to businesses as possible."
The first stage of land preparation and plantation of established trees is planned to take place the following week, pending weather conditions.
Businesses in the area were notified via a letter drop to inform them of the scheduled works.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
