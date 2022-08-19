Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Minister Tanya Plibersek must immediately protect Lake Tyrrell, Elders say

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated August 19 2022 - 8:28am, first published 7:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People explore Direl, also known as Lake Tyrrell. Picture: SUPPLIED

INDIGENOUS Elders have implored the federal government to protect a place with deep-seated Cultural significance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.