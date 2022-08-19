The push for government assistance to keep redevelopment works going on a well-used Bendigo precinct has continued with a recent debate in Victorian parliament.
Directed at Regional Development Minister Harriet Shing, Northern Victoria MP Wendy Lovell called for the multi-staged redevelopment of the Bendigo Showgrounds to be a higher priority project as the current infrastructure was not meeting the expectations of user groups.
Bendigo Agricultural Show Society chief executive Ian Furze said after a meeting with Ms Lovell six weeks ago he was "thankful" for the support the project was receiving.
"We have a 20-year plan of improvements we're looking to achieve and this will require a significant amount of funding to reach our goals," he said.
"Most of the changes pertain to the facilities and we've identified three major stages in this project.
"We did get assistance back in 2021 when the state government allocated $680,000 for us to use and expand, but we have so much more to do."
In December 2019, council released a detailed masterplan and business case which identified the planned multi-staged improvements at the showgrounds will attract an approximately 320,000 additional visitors each year, with 85,000 projected to live outside Greater Bendigo region.
The first two stages of the project would see the construction of a new market pavilion and event space and an upgrade of the Bendigo Exhibition Centre and have been costed at $8.6 million.
"The redevelopment of the Prince of Wales Showgrounds is a vitally important project for the entire Bendigo region, better catering for user groups and patrons and attracting more visitors that create more spending into the local economy," she said.
"The project has been a priority project for the City of Greater Bendigo for years for several years and with the masterplan and business case complete, I call on the Minister to support the project and commit the $4 million in funding requested."
Ms Lovell said City of Greater Bendigo would contribute $600,000 towards this cost and urged the state government to contribute the $4 million requested by the council.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
