Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Obedience Dog Club trials test canine skills

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated August 19 2022 - 6:25am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A clever pooch and its owner are tested by the course. Picture: supplied

ALL the good dogs in town are raring to show off their obedience skills on Sunday at the the Bendigo Obedience Dog Club trials.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.