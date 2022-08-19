HDFNL Bloods dealt bitter injury blow ahead of crucial final

ELMORE will be without joint playing coach Allira Holmes for Saturday's semi-final clash against White Hills and likely for the remainder of its finals campaign.
Holmes, who played a starring role in defence for the Bloods in their 29-goal qualifying final win over Mount Pleasant last weekend, injured her hamstring in the final quarter.
It was a double blow for the Bloods after fellow defender Kelsey Niven also left the court in the final term with an ankle injury.
Joint playing coach alongside Holmes this season, Gabe Richards said the club was hopeful of Niven being available to face the Demons at Gunbower, with a spot in this season's grand final up for grabs.
But the news concerning Holmes, who has worked diligently to return from a pair of calf injuries this season after a year off in 2021 due to pregnancy, is far from rosy.
"It's really devastating - she's pretty upset about it," Richards said.
"That might be it for the season.
"She's still having physio twice a week and is trying to do everything right, but unfortunately with hamstrings, you can't push them. That is how it is with those soft tissue injuries.
"She's shattered."
It's a further setback for the Bloods, who have dealt with plenty this season, despite performing brilliantly to snare a place in the top two at the end of the home and season.
Richards said centre Andrea Wilson, who did not play against the Blues last week, would again be missing against the Demons
"We'll certainly have a crack at it," Richards said.
"We'll pull someone up from A-reserve - we're lucky in that it is kind of like a free hit this week.
"We haven't had the luxury of playing with our full team pretty much all year, so we just have to continue to push through.
"White Hills has challenged us all year and we know it will be a tough hit-out.
"They come prepared to play a tough style of netball, we just have to stay together and weather whatever storms get thrown at us and work on the things we can control.
"We had a few out with injury last time we played them too."
There are no such worries at White Hills, with two-time premiership coach Lauren Bowles declaring her side fit and ready for action.
The Demons - beneficiaries of a week off last week - helped alleviate the two-week gap between matches with a tough practice match hit-out against BFNL finalist South Bendigo.
With a full complement of players available and a win against Elmore in their last meeting under their belt, Bowles said the Demons would approach the clash with confidence.
"Similarly, I'm sure they are confident they can beat us," she said.
"I'm hoping it will be a really great hit-out and I'm sure it will be.
"I don't think there'll be a blow-out either way; we're both super-competitive and match up extremely well all over the court.
"I know our girls are super-excited after watching all the other teams play last Saturday and Sunday, so they'll be excited to just get out there and get a game under their belt."
Bowles said the hearts of all Demons players went out to Bloods star Holmes in her injury battle.
"We all feel for her; I know myself, you want to come up against an opposition that is fully fit, that's what finals are all about," she said.
"You don't want anyone missing out on opportunities - everyone has worked hard for it all year.
"I do hope at some point they can get a full team on the court."
The evenness of the Demons' line-up this season was reflected in this week's Esther Cheatley Medal voting, with several players featuring in the top 15, led by goalers Alyssa Cole and Olivia Treloar.
Mount Pleasant and Colbinabbin clash in Sunday's knockout semi-final at Toolleen.
