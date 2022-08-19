Cyclists gear up to ride in honour of Rob Vernon

The Bendigo District Cycling Club is hosting its biggest race of the year this weekend.
It's been three years since the club's iconic Rob Vernon Memorial has been held, but this Sunday it's back in action and has attracted an elite field of athletes from across Victoria.
In total 83 riders will take on the 99km hilly loop course which travels through Strathfieldsaye, Sutton Grange, Metcalfe and Redesdale.
Within the scratch group that starts at 11.40 am are elite riders Jack Aitken, Kobe Henderson and Tasman Blizzard who are all keen to claim victory in the prestigious race which has a $1000 prize for the winner and $500 for the fastest time award.
In the six-minute starters is Nate Hadden who heads into the race on the back of strong recent performances, as well as Jamie Coles and Curtis Harrison.
The competition will also be strong from the higher handicap groups which includes local veterans Brent Gibson, Tim Bennett and Charlie Fitzpatrick who are all keen to push the pace.
The 2019 winner of the event Martin Banfield is back to defend his title and will set off at the 15-minute handicap mark.
The women's field will be led by Sunbury's Justin Barrow with Bendigo's own rising star Belinda Bailey also in the mix.
It's considered to be Victorian cycling's equivalent to a horse racing Group One event, which has been won by some of the sport's best, including Bendigo's Peta Mullens and Noel Hughes.
"A big thank you to the Vernon Family who will present the winners sash's plus Gavin Butler Real Estate and their generous prize money," race director Darren Casey said.
