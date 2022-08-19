Bendigo Advertiser
Coroner investigates death of former prisoner Greg Sedgman at Corella Place

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated August 19 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:00am
Drug supply was fatal for former prison inmate

The death of a former prison inmate in hospital was precipitated by him secreting drugs despite attempts by prison staff to restrict him, a coroner's court has heard.

