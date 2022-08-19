Roos welcome tough BFNL finals warm-up against Bloods

KANGAROO Flat coach Jayden Cowling says his team will be waiting to pounce should Sandhurst slip up in its final home and away encounter against Castlemaine on Saturday.
The Roos lost top spot on the ladder and the opportunity for a potential break in the first week of finals following their upset loss at Gisborne in round 16.
They can regain top billing with a Dragons loss to Castlemaine at Camp Reserve and a win of their own over South Bendigo at the QEO.
While the Roos will deservedly start favourites against the Bloods following their 30-goal victory earlier in the season, so will the Dragons, who beat the Magpies by 16 goals when they last met.
Sandhurst continued to sharpen up for its premiership defence with a 64-35 win over Kyneton last week, which came on the heels of an 82-44 victory against Maryborough.
While Kangaroo Flat would relish a top place finish and any mental edge it brings, Cowling said the Roos' priority going into round 18 was getting the job done against South Bendigo.
"Obviously, it comes down to Sandhurst versus Castlemaine, but we won't worry about that result too much, we'll just focus on our game this weekend and make sure we get the four points before we head into finals next weekend," he said.
"If that means finishing on top, or playing next week, either way, we are just happy to be back playing finals again.
"Playing a top four side in South Bendigo, it's going to be tough, but it's exactly the type of game we want before we do play finals."
While the Bloods have not beaten the Roos since rival coach Jannelle Hobbs switched clubs at the end of 2017, Cowling insisted past results counted for little a week out from finals.
"They are always extremely tough and a physical side, so it's always a good contest no matter what," he said.
"We've had really good results the last few times we've played them, but this will be the first time we've come up against Alicia McGlashan, so I'm sure she's super-excited to be back playing against us.
"I'm sure they are still up and about after beating Gisborne a few weeks ago, so they definitely have a point to prove and they will want to finish the season off strong as well."
McGlashan, a six-time A-grade premiership star with the Roos, has enjoyed a solid first season with South Bendigo, bouncing back from the early season injury which sidelined her for the Bloods' previous clash against the Roos and several other games.
At Strathfieldsaye, Golden Square will have all the motivation it needs to shed its winless status in 2022, when it takes on the Storm in premiership defender Kristen Wilson's 300th BFNL game.
Bulldogs coach Benita Swatton said a breakthrough win would be a fitting reward for not only an amazing on and off-court person, but the entire playing group, which has continued to battle through much adversity this season.
"We've been up and down, but I think last week was the first time we've had everybody available. I say everybody, but obviously we had Jane Reid do her knee in the first round," she said.
"We've had injuries, we've had COVID, we've had the flu, so getting a team up every week has been challenging.
"But to the girls' credit, they come every week with a smile on their face and have a crack and that's all I can ask.
"I feel that our best game of the season was (three weeks ago) against Kyneton and we nearly had them before we dropped off in the last bit of the last quarter.
"If we can bring that effort against the Storm, we're a chance."
In other games, Gisborne will look to iron out any kinks in its game ahead of finals in a clash against Eaglehawk, while sixth meets seventh when Kyneton hosts Maryborough.
While the Magpies will no doubt have aspirations of ending their year on a high after some bright second-half-of-season form, the respective ladder positions of the teams will not change regardless of which one prevails.
A RECAP OF LAST WEEK:
