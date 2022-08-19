Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo to host roadshow on changes to construction code

DC
By David Chapman
August 19 2022
Changes to the National Construction Code will be explained to builders and plumbers in Bendigo next month.

Victoria's building and plumbing regulator is gearing up to deliver roadshows across the state ahead of the implementation of the National Construction Code (NCC) 2022.

DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

