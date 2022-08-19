Victoria's building and plumbing regulator is gearing up to deliver roadshows across the state ahead of the implementation of the National Construction Code (NCC) 2022.
The NCC, which is updated every three-years, sets out the legislative requirements for the design and construction of buildings and the technical requirements for plumbing and drainage.
Advertisement
As part of its role in ensuring practitioners know the changes, the Victorian Building Authority (VBA) is running 15 in-person events across the state.
One of those events will be in Bendigo on Thursday, September 15.
The VBA's State Building Surveyor Andrew Cialini has encouraged practitioners to attend to learn more about changes to the construction code.
"We're bringing people and thinking together, using the deep and diverse expertise at the VBA to engage with practitioners to strengthen Victoria's building system," he said.
"This roadshow is incredibly important and is a chance for practitioners across the state to engage with our technical and regulation experts and get an understanding of NCC 2022."
"As Victoria's building and plumbing regulator, the VBA safeguards Victoria's future and strives to make a complex system simpler to navigate for practitioners, so everyone gets the best outcomes."
In late July 2022, the Australian Building Codes Board announced it will recommend to Building Ministers to consider delaying the publication of the full and final version of NCC 2022 until no earlier than October 1, 2022.
For more information visit the ABCB website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.