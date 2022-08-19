SUPPORT your local markets this week.
Whether you prefer the smaller individual town markets or the larger, central Victorian events - you are bound to find what you are looking for from our list below.
Our Markets section is for community groups to advertise their markets and sale events.
Advertisement
Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read.
Advertisements that are submitted to the Bendigo Advertiser are placed in Saturday's Weekender section as well as being listed online.
To submit a notice or for more information, please contact us:
The Malmsbury Farmers' and Makers Market celebrates local food and beverages.
This event will feature musical entertainment while you shop.
There will be fresh, local, delicious and nutritious produce as well as the best artisan crafted products.
Proudly accredited by the Victorian Farmers Market Association.
Where: Malmsbury Cricket Ground, Ellesmere Place, Malmsbury.
When: Sunday, August 21, 9am to 1pm.
The Showgrounds Market is a large community market that is open nearly every Sunday.
The weekly event features fresh fruits and vegetables; lots of food and coffee stalls and vans; plants, clothing, furniture, arts and craft items, gifts, children's items and much more.
For more information, please see the Facebook page here.
Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, August 21, 8.30am to 2pm.
Advertisement
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy.
There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more.
Stall holders must book beforehand. To book a stall call 0418 117 953.
Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel.
When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
The town of Talbot boasts a country farmers market which features real livestock, produce and a great community spirit.
Advertisement
There will be about 80 produce and artisan stalls, a chance to listen to live music, breakfast foods and coffee and much more.
Where: Scandinavian Crescent, Talbot.
When: Sunday, August 21, 9am to 1pm.
If you are involved with a market and would like a notice in our What's On, please contact us on one of the below:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.