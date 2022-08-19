A central Victorian water provider has completed one of its major works programs, having carried out extensive capital and maintenance works across the 68,000 square kilometre region it manages.
Goulburn-Murray Water's (GMW) winter works program takes place during the three-month window between irrigation seasons and provides it with an opportunity to complete works in areas that would normally be below the waterline.
This year, GMW invested $6 million in the initiative, which ranged from channel bank and gate repairs, to bridge replacements, to de-silting and weed control works.
GMW infrastructure delivery services general manager Warren Jose said it had been a productive three months for GMW.
"This year was one of the most substantive winter works programs GMW has undertaken," he said.
"Between May 15 and August 14, we refurbished 11 channel banks, installed seven meters, refurbished or replaced 10 irrigation structures, and treated more than 230 kilometres of channel for weeds."
For most of the program, GMW had more than 100 staff concurrently working on the project.
GMW also helped support employment in the region by contracting local businesses to help carry out the works.
The 2022/23 irrigation season began on August 15, however, most the works were completed ahead of time to allow time for channels and rivers to be refilled before customers begin placing orders.
"Many customers will enjoy improved flow and greater reliability due to the works we have completed this winter," Mr Jose said.
"With the irrigation season now underway, our focus will now turn to works that do not require water levels to be lowered."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
