Herbert under-par after BMW Championship opening round

Lucas Herbert has started the second event of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs with an under-par round.
During Friday morning's first round at the BMW Championship at the Wilmington Country Club, Herbert had a near blemish-free round to finish at one-under (T34), six shots behind leader Keegan Bradley.
Advertisement
Herbert's front-nine on the par-71 layout consisted of seven pars, a bogey and a birdie on the par-three seventh.
Herbert hit a solid tee shot on the seventh which landed approximately five metres from the hole, which was then followed by a successful putt for birdie.
Sport news:
The back nine was blemish-free and included a birdie on the par-five 14th which moved him back to one-under.
Fellow Australian Adam Scott is second behind Bradley at six-under.
Herbert, who is currently 54th on the FedEx Cup standings, will need to put together three strong rounds in the coming days in order to jump up the rankings and lock in a spot within the top-30 ahead of next week's season finale.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.