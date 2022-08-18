Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Herbert under-par after BMW Championship opening round

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated August 19 2022 - 3:39am, first published August 18 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON TRACK: Lucas Herbert has made a strong start to the BMW Championship with an one-under par round on Friday morning. (File photo)

Lucas Herbert has started the second event of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs with an under-par round.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.