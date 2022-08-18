COLBINABBIN coach Lisa Myers admits her team will have nothing to lose in Sunday's first semi-final against Mount Pleasant at Toolleen.
The Grasshoppers overcame a persistent Huntly to advance to the second week of finals with a 41-35 elimination final win last Sunday.
If they are to go a step or two further, the Grasshoppers will need to achieve something they haven't been able to so far this season and beat the Blues.
Mount Pleasant, which will be striving to bounce back from a 29-goal loss to Elmore in week one of finals, has defeated Colbinabbin twice this season, including by 10 goals as recently as two weeks ago.
The Grasshoppers will head into the clash with a question mark over defender Zara Myers, who is battling an ankle injury, while Ella Turnbull, who played only a half last week against the Hawks, is also under a cloud.
Coach Myers said countering the Blues' midcourt speed would be an area of focus for the Grasshoppers.
"As we have seen in our two earlier games against them, they are very quick, especially with their midcourters, who come up under players," she said.
"They bring a pretty tough contesting ball with their speed
"And they have talls at both ends, who are quick as well.
"We just need to be a little bit more settled; we can be a bit erratic when we play them, knowing we have to play fast to keep up with them.
"We've got to set up a good first quarter and capitalise on any turnovers we create and convert them into goals.
"But we really have nothing to lose."
A clear fourth-best side for most of the season, the Grasshoppers have done well to offset the loss of experienced premiership personnel in Olivia McEvoy, Lou Dupuy and Jess Geary from last year's line-up.
Regardless of the outcome, their future looks bright, built around the likes of Tanzin Myers - fourth in this year's Esther Cheatley Medal count won by Heathcote's Brooke Bolton - sister Zara, Ella Kerlin and midcourter Elizabeth Ingram.
Mount Pleasant will be aiming for its third preliminary final appearance in the last four seasons when finals have been played.
