Greater Bendigo has recorded 71 additional COVID infections overnight.
According to the Victorian Department of Health, the total number of active cases in the municipality is currently sitting at 466.
Bendigo Health has confirmed staff are caring for 13 COVID patients in hospital, one of those in its respiratory ward.
There are currently no patients being treated in the hospital's intensive care unit.
Staff are monitoring and caring for 56 people in its Hospital in the Home program.
Elsewhere in the state, both Buloke Shire and the Central Goldfields Shire recorded two and six new infections respectively, while Loddon had four and Gannawarra did not record any new cases.
Campaspe Shire (26), Mount Alexander (7) and the Macedon Ranges (43) also saw additional infections.
These number come as Victoria recorded 3857 daily COVID-19 cases on Friday afternoon.
The infections were made up of 2819 rapid-antigen tests and 1038 positive PCR tests.
The new data takes Victoria's active cases to 24,735.
Currently, there are 514 people in hospital due to COVID-19 with 27 in intensive care and eight on ventilators.
Sadly, 27 COVID-related deaths were recorded.
Happy Friday Bendigo Advertiser readers.
The rainy weather is set to linger but it is predicted to be less heavy than Thursday's heavy falls.
Greater Bendigo can expect a partly cloudy weather with a 40 per cent chance of showers.
Light winds will become westerly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then turning northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon.
You can expect a low of four and a high of 14, with predicted rainfall of up to 1mm.
Across the north central area, the cloudy weather will continue with a high 70 per cent chance of showers.
Westerly 15 to 25 km/h winds will turn north to northwesterly during the afternoon and evening, with snow falling above 1100 metres.
Up on the river, Echuca can expect a low of six and high of 15, with a 30 per cent chance of rain and up to 1mm of the wet stuff expected.
Meanwhile in Castlemaine, there is a 70 per cent chance of rain with between 1 and 2mm expected, and a low of three and a high of 13.
Stick around for the latest news throughout the day.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
