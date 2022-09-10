Roos rebound to snatch BFNL grand final berth

A PUMPED up Kangaroo Flat will get the chance to avenge the heartache of its 2019 grand final defeat to Sandhurst following an epic come-from-behind victory in Saturday's preliminary final against Gisborne.
The Roos, who led by two goals at quarter time before falling behind, came from six goals down at the final change to overwhelm the Bulldogs in a stunning 52-49 triumph.
It was the confidence-builder the Roos were hoping for to erase the memories of the previous week's 39-goal defeat against the Dragons and has set the scene for a repeat of the last BFNL grand final played three years ago before COVID intervened.
While the Roos have since been boosted by several inclusions to their side, Sandhurst completed a premiership three-peat on that occasion with a seven-goal victory.
Roos coach Jayden Cowling hailed a brave and resilient performance from his playing group against an always tough to beat Bulldogs.
"I was extremely proud, even just with the first quarter," he said.
"To lose by 39 goals last week, but to respond by being two goals up at quarter time was such a good response.
"It showed just how much fire and determination we had and what a great side we are.
"We know last week doesn't reflect on the type of team we are."
The Roos, minor premiers this season before stumbling in their first final, were back to their ruthless best in a nine-goal final quarter turnaround.
They similarly showed plenty of composure to go on with the job once they had reeled in the deficit.
Cowling singled out Ava Lowndes for praise after the defender rebounded from the disappointment of a preliminary final loss with the Roos' A-reserve team to be an influential contributor after coming on in the last quarter.
"She got some crucial rebounds for us in the end and put a bit of doubt into Gisborne's shooters," he said.
"She gave it a real crack and did her job.
"In saying that, every single player out there stepped up in the last quarter.
"I said to the girls at three quarter time, 'all I ask is that you leave nothing on the court, we've still got one last chance and 15 more minutes', and that's what they did and they were rewarded with a grand final spot."
Lowndes, who played her 100th club game with the Roos earlier this season, looms as another handy option in their quest to dethrone the Dragons.
"She has come up and played a few handy A-grade games this year and really taken the opportunity on," Cowling said.
"She's definitely in the mix for selection.
"Chelsea Sartori and Milly Wicks really found their connection in that centre-wing attack position.
"It's obviously been a while since we've had that combo, but missing Ash Ryan, they were really good.
"Chels really led by example with her determination and Milly complemented her well."
The Roos will be chasing their first premiership since 2016.
They have beaten the Dragons twice in their last four meetings, one of which was last season.
It was a heartbreaking finale for Gisborne, who were hoping for another tilt of their own at Sandhurst, after coming up short in their qualifying final encounter in the first week of finals.
Bulldogs coach Tarryn Rymer could only praise a tremendous show of courage by the Roos.
"They kept coming as they always do," she said.
"To be honest, I thought Chelsea (Sartori) and Milly (Wicks) were really good through that centre and moved the ball quickly and we just failed to slow them down.
"And once it gets to that circle edge, it's hard to stop Abbey (Ryan) and Lou (Dupuy).
"We were six up at three quarter time, but once they got their momentum going, they were pretty hard to stop.
"It was a great effort by them to bounce back the way they did today after last week, especially without Ash Ryan."
The loss was further soured by a shocking Achilles injury to goal shooter Rylee Connell in the dying minutes of the contest.
Rymer conceded the momentum had already changed well before the injury.
The result was in direct contrast to the A-reserve preliminary final in which Gisborne came from eight goals down at three quarter time against the Roos to clinch an eight-goal win.
Despite coming up short of a grand final berth, Rymer said she was happy with her side's season overall, albeit it was a little inconsistent in patches.
Bulldogs followers will still have plenty to cheer about on grand final day, with their A-reserve and B-reserve teams joining 17-and-under in premiership deciders.
The Bulldogs' junior team will start as warm favourites following a so far undefeated season.
A-grade: Sandhurst v Kangaroo Flat
A-reserve: Sandhurst v Gisborne
B-grade: Sandhurst v South Bendigo
B-reserve: Sandhurst v Gisborne
17-and-under: Gisborne v Kangaroo Flat
