Roos rebound to snatch BFNL grand final berth

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 10 2022 - 10:09pm, first published 8:30am
A PUMPED up Kangaroo Flat will get the chance to avenge the heartache of its 2019 grand final defeat to Sandhurst following an epic come-from-behind victory in Saturday's preliminary final against Gisborne.

