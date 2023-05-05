BRIDGEWATER coach Aimie Brown is hoping her players can capitalise on their recent momentum and keep their winning streak going against a rejuvenated Pyramid Hill.
The Mean Machine have bounced back from consecutive losses to start the season to even the ledger at 2-2 following wins over Inglewood and Newbridge.
Their latest win came in a one-goal thriller against the Maroons last weekend.
Brown praised her team's resilience after withstanding a brave last quarter fightback from the Maroons, who were looking to move to 3-1 with a win.
"I knew they were going to come at us hard in the last quarter and we were lucky to hold on as they hit the front at one stage," she said.
"But I was really proud of the girls for keeping on fighting.
"We've definitely improved and are growing as a team.
"The team work and the attitude of the girls I have is paying off.
"They have really started to gel a lot better."
The Mean Machine's early-season plight has not been helped by a season-ending knee injury to recruit Jorja Peace, sustained in their opening round loss to Mitiamo, and the unavailability of Hayley Hogan.
Standouts in the win over Newbridge were Sidney Niemann, alternating between goal attack and one quarter at goal shooter, and Piper Normoyle with her strong defensive efforts and intercepts.
Brown is anticipating a tough test against Pyramid Hill, praising the Bulldogs for their great effort in a draw against a highly-rated Marong last week.
"I have been keeping note of Marong's results, so obviously Pyramid Hill is up there as well," she said.
"It will be a tough game, but pressure and competition like that can only help a side grow.
"We're only a young side, so the more my girls get to play with each other and get that time on the court, by the second half of the season we'll be a lot stronger."
A win for the Mean Machine could really set their season up nicely, with tough first round games against last year's grand finalists Maiden Gully YCW and Mitiamo already out of the way.
Playing at home at Mitchell Park, Pyramid Hill will enter the clash with plenty of confidence with two wins and a draw under their belt from three games and having regained dual premiership midcourter Gabby Kennedy after a long absence.
READ MORE:
After taking their time to get the team settled, coach Gemma Scott feels the Bulldogs have come together nicely in recent weeks.
"Having the bye and then the general (league-wide) bye gave us a bit more time to get ourselves worked out, which probably worked out well for us," she said.
"It's nice to have a handy team again, it's been a few years for us.
"But you can see everyone is really enjoying it."
Fresh from its first win of the season, Calivil United (1-2) hosts Marong, with the 2-1-1 Panthers looking to avenge last week's draw, without top defender Tracey O'Donnell.
The Demons 41-27 win against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine was the first as the club's A-grade coach for Chelsea Hicks.
In other games, Mitiamo (2-1) clashes with Newbridge (2-2) at John Forbes Oval and Maiden Gully YCW (3-0) returns to action following the bye at Inglewood (1-3).
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine has the bye.
MORE NETBALL:
