Pathways for all students Advertising Feature

STUDY: CMC has VET programs in agriculture, animal studies, automotive, beauty, building and construction, engineering, hospitality and more, either on campus or through the Trade Training Network. Photo: Supplied

Senior students at Catherine McAuley College (CMC) can choose from a wide range of subjects that provide opportunities for graduates to successfully secure entrance to tertiary study, apprenticeships and employment. Students can undertake the Victorian Certificate of Education (VCE) or the VCE Vocational Major in Years 11 and 12.

CMC currently offers Vocational Education and Training (VET) programs in eleven different industries for students in Years 10, 11 and 12 to include in either of the Senior School Certificates. Many students take advantage of the opportunity to accelerate VCE or VET subjects to maximise their learning choices.

We are dedicated to developing students who are independent, critical and creative thinkers, with a passion for learning and striving for excellence in their chosen pathways. - Brian Turner, CMC principal

Our agriculture facility at the Coolock campus allows students to gain knowledge and skills in areas such as biology, agriculture, food production and animal husbandry.



At the St Mary's Campus, students can gain important hospitality skills in a modern commercial kitchen and the student-run Wright St Café. Our purpose-built, simulated hospital ward allows students interested in careers in the allied health industry to develop practical skills and an understanding of health careers.

All students benefit from the college's community partnerships, which provide authentic learning in the world beyond the classroom.



CMC works with Mercy Health Bethlehem Home for the Aged and Australian Catholic University to allow students to participate in the iGEN (InterGenerational Education Nexus) program.



Students explore employment and training options while participating in valuable practical learning that is mutually beneficial for students as well as Bethlehem residents and staff.

The college has a strong track record of excellent VCE results that are highly competitive in our region and in the Catholic sector across central and northern Victoria.



Our pathways team supports students at each year level as they develop career goals.

