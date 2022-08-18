Bendigo Advertiser
Campaspe Shire yet to approve Kyabram Fauna Park land ownership transfer to Zoos Victoria

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated August 18 2022 - 6:33am, first published 5:30am
The team from the Kyabram Fauna Park when they became an accredited zoo in April. Picture: SUPPLIED

Campaspe Shire Council's approval to transfer land ownership within Kyabram Fauna Park to Zoos Victoria rests on an agreement concerning the site's wetlands.

