Campaspe Shire Council's approval to transfer land ownership within Kyabram Fauna Park to Zoos Victoria rests on an agreement concerning the site's wetlands.
This follows the state government's announcement in July that management of the Kyabram Fauna Park would be transitioned to Zoos Victoria, supported by $3 million in funding.
Advertisement
Shire deputy mayor Colleen Gates said the park's wetlands play an integral role in providing flood protection to Kyabram and it was crucial this function continued.
"The wetlands form an essential part of Kyabram's drainage system and covers both council and Crown Land," she said.
"Drainage water enters the site in multiple ways; from overland flow, drainage systems/pipes and pumping.
"The inclusion of a Section 173 agreement within the land transfer seeks to preserve the continuing use of the wetlands as a critical flood mitigation facility."
Cr Gates said the agreement in the land transfer was based on guiding principles, including:
Cr Gates said the proposal also required both parties to participate in joint six-monthly inspections of the site, to ensure the area is prepared to meet storm activity.
She said with the agreement in place, the ongoing economic and environmental benefits of Kyabram Fauna Park becoming part of the Zoos Victoria network were immense.
"The transfer of the council-owned land will ensure Zoos Victoria has the ability to support the park to flourish sustainably into the future," Cr Gates said.
"The role of the wetlands within the park as part of the Kyabram drainage network will remain with council through the agreement."
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.