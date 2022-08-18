Bendigo Advertiser
Vietnam veterans gathered at Bendigo RSL on Thursday to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
Updated August 18 2022 - 8:10am, first published 6:30am
Remembering Vietnam: Cliff Richards at the Bendigo RSL for the Vietnam Veterans Day commemorative service. Picture: Darren Howe

THE passing of 50 years since the withdrawal of all Australian troops from Vietnam was marked at Bendigo this morning, with a service to honour those who gave so much of themselves during the war.

JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

