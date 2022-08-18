THE passing of 50 years since the withdrawal of all Australian troops from Vietnam was marked at Bendigo this morning, with a service to honour those who gave so much of themselves during the war.
Reverend Cynthia Page, who led the prayer of commemoration, said the service was to acknowledge the role of those who "waited and worried" while their loved ones were overseas as well as those who were active in service.
The Vietnam War - a battle in which Western-backed forces attempted to stop the spread of communism - was at its height in the 1960s with the last Australian military personnel withdrawn from the conflict in 1972
The Bendigo families who never received their loved ones home alive included the relatives and friends of servicemen David Thomas, Paul Reidy, John Doherty, Lindsay Brown and Bevan Trimble.
The men were among the 521 Australians killed during the war and their memory will be among those honoured with a museum at Phillip Island.
Minister for Veterans Shaun Leane announced on Thursday that $10 million would be spent to help deliver a new purpose-built site to house the National Vietnam Veterans Museum.
"We will never forget the sacrifices made by the thousands of Australians who served in the Vietnam War. This investment will preserve and honour those sacrifices so future generations will never forget," Mr Leane said.
The lag between the end of the war and political acknowledgement of sacrifice was acknowledged at the Bendigo service.
Retired colonel John Snare said the sting of anti-war sentiment had spilled over onto service personnel when they returned from Vietnam.
Col Snare said troops were told not to wear their uniforms in public upon their return to Australia.
"The conflict was not of our choosing but that of the politicians of the time," he said.
"That did not seem to be (widely) understood."
Col Snare said it was not until 1987 that the tide really turned on the issue.
"Then-prime minister Bob Hawke announced that Long Tan Day would be known as Vietnam Veterans Day," he said.
"The Vietnam War was another chapter in Australia's history where Australian soldiers performed with courage and skill and without complaint."
Col Snare was a member of the 85 Transport Platoon, which has gathered in Bendigo this week for a national reunion. He said the support of fellow service people was invaluable.
He also read a message of solidarity from Governor-General David Hurley.
Vietnam Veterans Association of Bendigo spokesman Paul Penno was unable to attend the service due to COVID-19.
