FAMILY HISTORY
Ground Floor, Room 1 of Bendigo Library, Hargreaves Street, today, from 2pm
Join in for a story on the Chinese of the Goldrush Era - Hardship, Prejudice and Pride. Adrian Hem is a descendant of Chinese market gardeners in Bendigo. He has an excellent story to tell of the hardships they were facing in China in the 1850s, the prejudice they faced on arrival in Australia, and the pride they had in their achievements and the flow on in their descendants.
OLD TIME DANCE
Holy Trinity Church Hall, Keck Street, Bendigo, today, from 8pm
The Bush Dance and Music club are holding their dance. This event will feature music by The Emu Creek Bush Band. Dances on the program will be Bush and Old time. A plate of supper to share would be appreciated. Admission, adults $8 and children under 16 free. For more, please phone Mary 5442 1153 or Dianne 0418 172 286.
IN THE NEWS
SATURDAY DANCE
Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully, today, 7.30pm to 11pm
Enjoy a dance with the Spring Gully Dance Committee. There will be excellent CD music, a supper of tea/coffee and biscuits, a raffle, prizes and lucky door, Admission $7. Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
MARKET DAY
Malmsbury Cricket Ground, Ellesmere Place, tomorrow, 9am to 1pm
The Malmsbury Farmers' and Makers Market celebrates local food and beverages. This event will feature musical entertainment while you shop. There will be fresh, local, delicious and nutritious produce as well as the best artisan crafted products. Proudly accredited by the Victorian Farmers Market Association.
HYMNS ALIVE
Connect Church, 35 Solomon Street, Bendigo, Thursday, August 25, from 1.30pm
Connor Lyon, youth leader at Connect Church and promising sports person, will be guest speaker at Hymns Alive where 60 people will meet to sing their favourite hymns. Afternoon tea. New members welcome. Free bus service from home may be available, phone Allan 5442 2774.
BOTTLE SHOW
Maryborough Harness Racing Club, Bucknall Street, Carisbrook, Friday to Sunday, August 26 - 28, 9am to 5pm
The Maryborough Antique Bottle Club are proud to be presenting their annual show. This event is held over three days and will feature collections of antique bottles. For further information, see: Maryborough Antique Bottle Show on bendigoregion.com.au
PLAN AHEAD
Christ Church, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine, Sunday, August 28, from 3pm
The Bendigo Chamber Choir will be celebrating the works of Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872 - 1958). This event will feature music direction by Michael Bottomley, bass soloist Peter Hunt and pianist John Tungyep. Tickets from $20. See: bendigochamberchoir.org
