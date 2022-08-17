Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Oscar 1 mine rescue team enter Tarnagulla mineshaft to find trapped dogs

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated August 17 2022 - 10:25am, first published 9:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services are responding to two trapped dogs in an unknown condition down a Tarnagulla mineshaft. Picture: VicEmergency

Emergency services are at a Tarnagulla mineshaft where two dogs are trapped.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.