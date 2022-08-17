Emergency services are at a Tarnagulla mineshaft where two dogs are trapped.
At the time of writing, the Oscar 1 mine rescue team are entering the mineshaft to assist the animals.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
The dogs are believed to be 15 to 20 metres down the shaft.
A spokesperson from Tarnagulla Police said it is not known how the dogs fell into the hole, what condition the animals are in or what assistance they will need.
Wildlife Rescue volunteers will be caring for the dogs when they emerge.
More information to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.