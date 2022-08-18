Greater Bendigo has recorded 81 additional COVID infections overnight.
According to the Victorian Department of Health, the total number of active cases in the municipality is currently sitting at 494.
Bendigo Health has confirmed staff are caring for 18 COVID patients in hospital, five of those in its respiratory ward.
There are currently no patients being treated in the hospital's intensive care unit.
Staff are monitoring and caring for 55 people in its Hospital in the Home program.
Elsewhere in the state, both Buloke Shire and the Central Goldfields Shire recorded one and 15 new infections respectively, while Gannawarra had four and Loddon did not record any new cases.
Campaspe Shire (18), Mount Alexander (13) and the Macedon Ranges (43) also saw additional infections.
These number come as Victoria recorded 4416 daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday afternoon.
The infections were made up of 3232 rapid-antigen tests and 1184 positive PCR tests.
The new data takes Victoria's active cases to 25,686.
Currently, there are 497 people in hospital due to COVID-19 with 27 in intensive care and nine on ventilators.
Sadly, 46 COVID-related deaths were recorded. Of those, 36 occurred in the past week, a further eight deaths occurred in the past fortnight and two deaths occurred in late July.
Get your umbrellas at the ready - rain is almost certain across the north central region today.
For those in Bendigo, your Thursday will be cloudy with a very high chance of showers - most likely in the afternoon and evening, with a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.
Winds will be 15 to 25km/h northerly winds will become light in the evening, with a low of eight and a high of 14. Eight to 15mm of rain is expected but sun protection is still recommended in the middle of the day.
Across the region more broadly, there will be a 95 per cent chance of rain and showers with a thunderstorm on the cards later in the day and evening. Northerly 25 to 35km/h winds will slow to 15 to 20km/h west to northwesterly winds in the evening.
Castlemaine is predicted to have 10-15mm of rain with a low of seven and a max of lucky 13.
Echuca is set for a low of nine and a max of 15, with 6-10mm of rain expected.
Now that you know what to expect from the day, get up to date with the latest news.
Reporter Alex Gretgrix has the latest on a new hospital recruit joining the local staff thanks to a government healthcare blitz as well as some up to date insights on the impacts of the pandemic on those in social housing.
Read the latest from Tom O'Callaghan about the owners of Brian Boru Hotel lodging townhouse plans with Bendigo council, and get your latest dose of memes in the wake of former prime minister Scott Morrison's press conference on Wednesday regarding the fact that Mr Morrison secretly swore himself in as a minister for five different portfolios.
The nation's funniest, smartest and nerdiest have flooded social media with their hottest takes.
Stay up to date through the Bendigo Advertiser blog throughout the day - and refresh to get updates on the latest and greatest.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
