Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Mighty Douglas stable flying high after Melton wins

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 17 2022 - 5:42am, first published 5:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mighty Flying Art and Ellen Tormey combine for a Group 3 victory in the TAB Melton Pace Final at Victorian harness racing headquarters last Saturday night. Picture: STUART McCORMICK

A DOUBLE last Saturday night at Tabcorp Park Melton has continued the winning momentum for Strathfieldsaye's Douglas stable.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.