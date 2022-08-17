Mighty Douglas stable flying high after Melton wins

A DOUBLE last Saturday night at Tabcorp Park Melton has continued the winning momentum for Strathfieldsaye's Douglas stable.
Trainer Julie Douglas maintained her handy break over nearest rival Emma Stewart at the top of the state trainer's premiership, with her pair of wins highlighted by Group 3 success with Mighty Flying Art.
The in-form Art Major gelding notched up his fourth win in 10 starts since making his way to Julie and Glenn Douglas with a well-timed win in the $30,000 TAB Melton Pace Final.
He was brilliantly driven by Ellen Tormey, who became the third individual to score a win on the six-year-old, for his new stable.
Jack Laugher, who ended Saturday night on a high with a win for Ballarat trainer Sebastian Steenhuis on Relentless Me, was aboard Mighty Flying Art for his wins at Kilmore on May 19 and July 14.
Charlton's Abby Sanderson did the honours at Shepparton on July 2.
Tormey, who turned 32 earlier this month, paid full credit to the Douglases for a brilliant training effort with Mighty Flying Art ($17), who despite a tough draw, flew home to overhaul Spring In His Step ($5.50) and Yambukian ($1.65 favourite) in the closing stages.
"He was a pretty cheap claiming horse (for the Douglases) and the job he has done is terrific," she said.
"I was pretty confident a lap out when they were going at each other - I thought I'm going to get my chance here.
"But I didn't get out and had to chase a little bit when they were going hard down the back, but to his credit when I pulled him out at the top of the straight he really dug deep.
"He's more of a speed horse, but he definitely tried his heart out."
With a quartet of quick wins for his new stable - and 15 in total from 72 starts - Tormey is hoping Mighty Flying Art is only just getting started.
He will face a tough next assignment this Saturday night in the $24,000 My Lightning Blue Free-For-All at Melton, the race that will mark the return of the superstar Lochinvar Art.
A strong Douglas stable contingent in the event includes the evergreen Bernie Winkle, to be driven by Tormey, Torrid Saint (Laugher) and Ozzie Battler (Ryan Sanderson).
Mighty Flying Art will be driven by Daryl Douglas, who helped clinch the stable the second leg of Saturday night's double on Kosimo.
The six-year-old gelding has been racing without luck since coming across from Tasmania, with four minor placings from his eight previous starts, but made the most of a rare good draw to score a well-deserved win.
His stable-mate Ozzie Playboy was third in the race.
In a further positive from Saturday night, Laugher was encouraged by an impressive showing by Torrid Saint, who finished third behind Honolua Bay ($1.45 favourite) and Tango Tara, in the Westburn Grant Free-For-All in his fourth run back from a spell.
"He feels like he has come back better than ever again - I said that last time too," he said.
"Every time he has a little break and comes back, he seems to be better and better again.
"Glenn and Julie and the team will probably keep racing him through the weeks as they do, but I'd say come Inter Dominion time, he won't be too far away from a few of those."
The wins continued to flow for the Douglas-Tormey combination on Tuesday with a double at Kilmore with Didshedoit and Golfoparadiso.
