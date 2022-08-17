JOB opportunities and the range of skills likely to be in future demand were on the agenda at a jobs and skills forum in Bendigo today.
Stakeholders from the early childhood education, banking, employment and disability, health, food manufacturing and hospitality sectors took part in the forum, as employers swapped ideas about how to attract and retain skilled workers.
Minister for Skills and Training, Brendan O'Connor was joined by Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters at the roundtable, held at Bendigo TAFE.
Input from the roundtable will contribute to a national Jobs and Skills Summit to be held in Canberra next month.
Mr O'Connor said Australia is experiencing one of the most severe labour shortages in the developed world, with many industries considered vital to the health and wellbeing of Australians facing challenges.
He said it was vital that Australia gets a better understanding of the skills the nation needs now and in the future, to drive national skills
"Today's roundtable in Bendigo will feed into the national Jobs and Skills Summit to be held in September, where we will bring people together from all backgrounds to find common ground and achieve real outcomes in this area.
"This roundtable is just the beginning of the conversation, as we work to deliver job opportunities and fix skill shortages in Bendigo and across Australia."
Ms Chesters said it was important industry leaders have a chance to share ideas, difficulties and aspirations on how the government can help find solutions.
"The Labor government already has a plan to get wages moving and get more people into secure work. But we welcome any new proposals that could help us achieve those aims."
