BUILDERS could transform a historic Bendigo pub into an inner-city home complete with an elevator "to better provide for access by all".
New owners want to make McIvor Road's Brian Boru Hotel into a four-bedroom, two-storey house and have asked the City of Greater Bendigo for permission.
Builders would turn a door facing McIvor Road into a window but would leave the iconic facade onto McIvor Road and Chapel Street in tact, owners told the council.
"The former hotel will have some repairs to the brick walls, removal of external staircase, additional glazing and privacy fencing," they said.
The biggest change would be out the back.
Owners want to demolish the hotel's bistro, which is not thought to be part of the original hotel complex.
They would build a three bedroom, three-storey home in its place.
Owners wanted a modern design that complemented the hotel, and which did not dominate the streetscape.
It would use a "stepped setback" design so that the hotel building still drew people's eyes as they drove into the city on McIvor Road.
The new house would be lower than the hotel despite having an extra storey, owners said.
"The use of modern design and cladding material with balconies, modern glazing and the stepped setback of each level clearly respects the adjoining building," the owners told the council.
The bistro is not thought to have historic significance.
Neither is a bottle shop fronting Larritt Street.
Owners want to replace it with one of two garages.
The council is considering the application.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
