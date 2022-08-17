VIETNAM War veterans are about to mark 50 years since Australia pulled out of the brutal and grinding conflict.
Time might have diminished the pain and grief many veterans felt but the need to remember mates' sacrifices remains, the Vietnam Veterans Association of Bendigo's Paul Penno said.
"There are some very sad memories," he said.
"These services bring people together and that's really important. You are reminded that you've got each other."
Veterans will gather behind the Bendigo RSL on Thursday at 11am for a service marking Vietnam Veterans Day.
They will be joined by members of the 85 Transport Platoon, which is in Bendigo for a national reunion.
The platoon was critical to Vietnam War operations at Nui Dat, where the Australian Army had a base.
It delivered water, food, ammunition and cleared out garbage along with vehicles for civil aid projects like schools and roads.
The platoon also resupplied soldiers operating in the bush.
All but a handful of Australian troops guarding an embassy had left Vietnam by the end of 1972. By then, 60,000 Australians had served in Vietnam in various capacities over a decade.
A total of 521 were killed and more than 3000 were wounded.
Many returned service personnel struggled with their experiences and the hostile reception they sometimes received over their part in the controversial war.
Mr Penno said that the disillusionment many felt on returning home had largely passed.
"We are into a time of our lives where we can reflect without that pain and distress," he said.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
