Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

North Bendigo keen to put its improvement to the test in HDFNL netball

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 12 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goal keeper Genevieve McColl was in top form for North Bendigo in last weekend's win over HDFNL rival Huntly. She will again be a key player for the Bulldogs as they take on Colbinabbin on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
Goal keeper Genevieve McColl was in top form for North Bendigo in last weekend's win over HDFNL rival Huntly. She will again be a key player for the Bulldogs as they take on Colbinabbin on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe

NORTH Bendigo coach Shellie Davies says her revamped line-up is looking forward to the challenge of taking on one of the league's powerhouses on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.