NORTH Bendigo coach Shellie Davies says her revamped line-up is looking forward to the challenge of taking on one of the league's powerhouses on Saturday.
The Bulldogs, who moved to 2-1 with a thrilling and hard-fought victory over Huntly last weekend, will play their first away game of the season at Colbinabbin.
They will hit the road in a positive frame of mind following a spirited performance against the Hawks.
While they have shown plenty of signs of improvement, the clash against Colbinabbin will be the Bulldogs' first against one of the league's 'Big Three' this season.
The Grasshoppers have displayed plenty of progress of their own in racing to 3-1, their only blemish a narrow five-goal loss to Elmore in round two.
But they have been quick to rebound, backing up a convincing win over Mount Pleasant in round three with a 49-goal defeat of Lockington-Bamawm United last Saturday.
Bulldogs coach Davies said while their 44-42 victory over Huntly was not their 'prettiest win', it had added to the growing confidence at Atkins Street.
She insisted a showdown against Colbinabbin would give them a truer measure of their improvement this season.
"They were a good team last year, but all indications are they are even better this year and still only young," Davies said.
"Olivia McEvoy will be the one to stop. She makes them a much better side.
"Being on the road for the first time will be interesting, but it has to happen at some point."
With their round two clash against Lockington-Bamawm United having been transferred to Atkins Street, the Bulldogs will spend four straight games on the road later in the season between rounds nine and 13. They have a bye in round 12.
Davies continues to be happy with the Bulldogs' form, highlighted by wins over LBU and Huntly, and a 10-goal loss in the rain in round one against Mount Pleasant.
"The Mounts game in the pouring rain was the one that got away from us, but we learnt from that I thought," she said.
"I'm happy with how we've responded.
"I'm confident we'll get stronger as the season goes on and once we put a bit more work into our structures.
"The girls are enjoying themselves at the moment and every week is different.
The win against Huntly was led by experienced players Genevieve McColl at goal keeper and Imogen Davies in the shooting circle.
They (Colbinabbin) were a good team last year, but all indications are they are even better this year and still only young.- North Bendigo coach Shellie Davies
If a narrow round two loss against Elmore was not evidence enough of Colbinabbin's improvement this season, the Grasshoppers have further underlined their progress in impressive wins over Mount Pleasant (36 goals) and LBU (49 goals).
But new coach Jen McIntyre firmly believes there is still further development to come from her young squad.
"I did give them a bit of a spray at quarter time last week. (Lockington-Bamawm United) started quite well and we had a few issues," she said.
"We sorted them by the end of the first quarter, but we were a bit messy early on and also seemed a bit flat in the warm-up.
"But they got their act together in the second and won the quarter 22-3 and things flowed from there.
"For the most part we've been pretty consistent, which I have been happy about."
A 79-30 win was led by Tanzin Myers in defence, Ella Kerlin and Matilda McIntyre in the shooting circle, and Olivia McEvoy in the midcourt.
"Liv (McEvoy) has been playing a few different positions, not just in the middle," McIntyre said.
"I don't want us to be predictable.
"But I feel everyone has been pretty consistent. I outsource the job of picking the best players, so it's not something I have to worry about, but we seem to be getting a mix of girls each week."
McIntyre will be a little wary of North Bendigo, after the Bulldogs led the Grasshoppers by 10 goals in one of their meetings last season before they regrouped to win the contest.
"With Shellie Davies in charge, I know they will be well coached," she said.
"They look like they have really improved this year."
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.