CFA and Goldfields Criminal Investigation remain at the scene of a shed fire at Camp Reserve sportsground in Castlemaine.
The fire started around 6.30pm and a spokesperson from Castlemaine Police said investigations were ongoing as they spoke to witnesses.
Meanwhile, emergency services are on the scene to rescue two dogs stuck down a mineshaft in Tarnagulla.
More information to come.
Greater Bendigo has recorded 88 additional COVID infections overnight.
According to the Victorian Department of Health, the total number of active cases in the municipality is currently sitting at 496.
Bendigo Health has confirmed staff are caring for 21 COVID patients in hospital, five of those in its respiratory ward.
There are currently no patients in the hospital's intensive care unit.
Staff are monitoring and caring for 54 people in its Hospital in the Home program.
Elsewhere in the state, both Buloke Shire and the Central Goldfields Shire recorded four and 11 new infections respectively, while Gannawarra and Loddon had five and one each.
Campaspe Shire (15), Mount Alexander (10) and the Macedon Ranges (32) also saw additional infections.
These number come as Victoria recorded 4732 daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday afternoon.
The infections were made up of 3503 rapid-antigen tests and 1229 positive PCR tests.
The new data takes Victoria's active cases to 26,476.
Currently, there are 518 people in hospital due to COVID-19 with 29 in intensive care and seven on ventilators.
Sadly, 15 COVID-related deaths were recorded.
Central Victorians are being warned to prepared for a wild weather.
Residents in Daylesford and other parts of the region are being warned to prepare for a windy one on Thursday after the Bureau of Meterology released a severe weather warning on Wednesday.
BOM issued the warning for parts of central, east Gippsland, north central, north east, west and south Gippsland and the south west forecast districts as well.
The bureau said residents could expect north to northwesterly winds to increase ahead of an approaching cold front during Wednesday, that could peak in strength as the cold front passes on Thursday.
Damaging winds averaging 65 km/hr with peak gusts of around 90 km/hr are likely over the Otways and the Surf Coast, and the central ranges from the early hours of Thursday, then extend to the eastern ranges on Thursday morning.
Wind gusts of around 110km/h are possible over higher elevations above 1500 m over the eastern ranges, with blizzards possible about the higher peaks.
Winds are expected to ease below warning thresholds over the central ranges and Otways on Thursday afternoon, and throughout by late Thursday evening or early Friday morning.
The State Emergency Service advises people should:
The next severe weather warning will be issued by 5pm.
Good morning Greater Bendigo and happy Wednesday!
It will be another cloudy day for the Greater Bendigo region today with an overnight low of two and a high of 14.
For Bendigo, there will be a 50 per cent chance of rain with up to 0.4mm expected.
There will be a chance of frost in the early morning as well as morning fog, with light winds becoming northerly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon.
Sun protection is recommended from 10:40 am to 2:10 pm, so those out in the elements should remember to slip, slop, slap.
Further north on the river, Echuca can expect a low of two and a high of 16, with a 20 per cent chance of rain. There will also be a chance of fog and frost in the morning.
Castlemaine will have a slightly wetter day with an 70 per cent chance of rain with up to 1mm expected, with a high of 13 and a low of one.
Elsewhere across the north central area, there will be a 60 per cent chance of shower, mostly in the late afternoon and evening.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
