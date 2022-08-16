Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Troy Macumber.
The 31-year-old is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at court in relation to a number of offences including reckless conduct endanger life and property damage.
Advertisement
Macumber is described as approximately 170cm tall with a thin build and brown hair.
He is known to frequent the Bendigo, Epsom and Heathcote areas.
Investigators have released an image of Macumber in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts.
More news: Massage therapist banned until November
Anyone who sights Macumber or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.