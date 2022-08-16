Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Search underway for Troy Macumber, wanted by police

Peter Kennedy
By Peter Kennedy
Updated August 16 2022 - 7:55am, first published 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Troy Macumber.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Kennedy

Peter Kennedy

Editor

Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.