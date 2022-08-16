Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Maryborough massage therapist Michael Allwood banned until November hearing

Peter Kennedy
By Peter Kennedy
Updated August 16 2022 - 5:52am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MARYBOROUGH massage therapist Michael Allwood has been slapped with an interim prohibition order banning him from advertising or providing services to the public until November.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Kennedy

Peter Kennedy

Editor

Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.