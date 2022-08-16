BFNL: Golden Square won't flirt with form in final round dead rubber

Mind games and resting key players won't be part of Golden Square's plans for Saturday's BFNL round 18 clash with Strathfieldsaye at Tannery Lane.
Bulldogs' coach Christian Carter said it will be business as normal for his side this week, even though they'll play the Storm again the following week in the qualifying final.
Advertisement
"We don't want to flirt with form,'' Carter said.
"As long as we play our brand, and continue to play the way we have the past six weeks, the result will look after itself.
"We want to hit the finals with some momentum, so this week's game is important even though it's not going to change anything in terms of the ladder."
The Bulldogs have won four games in a row, including a bruising 10-point win over ladder-leader Gisborne at Wade Street on Saturday.
Square led by as many as 31 points before withstanding a spirited Gisborne comeback in the final term.
"We move on from Gisborne quickly and focus on Strathfieldsaye,'' Carter said.
"We beat them last time, but playing them on their home turf is a big challenge."
Carter said Golden Square is building confidence each week.
One of the most impressive aspects of Saturday's win was Square's ability to kick a winning score without major contributions from leading goalkickers Joel Brett and Jayden Burke.
Brett (89 goals for the season) was held to one goal by Gisborne youngster Mack Lord, while Burke (50 goals for the season) was kept goalless by in-form Gisborne defender Liam Spear.
"Jayden and Joel kicked one goal between them, so it just goes to show there are other avenues to goal there,'' Carter said.
"We're getting a lot of scores from our midfield now, which is really important for us.
"Ryan Hartley and Jarrod Fitzpatrick are bobbing up and kicking a few - Jack Hickman and Ricky Monti are good around the goals as well.
"We're not a one-trick pony, that's for sure."
Strathfieldsaye has selection issues to deal with this week.
Advertisement
Kal Geary is close to a return from a hamstring injury, while key forward Caleb Ernst returned to action via the reserves last week after recovering from a groin injury that had kept him on the sidelines since round seven.
Utility Jake Hall has missed the past two games because of injury.
READ MORE: BFNL MATCH REPORTS FOR ROUND 17
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.