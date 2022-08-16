Bendigo Advertiser
BFNL: Golden Square won't flirt with form in final round dead rubber

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 16 2022 - 4:27am, first published 1:30am
GOLDEN FIST: Square captain Jack Geary punches the ball clear of Gisborne's Scott Walsh. Picture: DARREN HOWE

Mind games and resting key players won't be part of Golden Square's plans for Saturday's BFNL round 18 clash with Strathfieldsaye at Tannery Lane.

