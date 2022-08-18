DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$690,000 - $759,000
LAND: 1058sqm
AGENCY: Team Real Estate
AGENT: Melissa Thatcher 0408 298 873
INSPECT: Saturday 11.30 - 12pm
This renovated home ticks all the boxes for families wanting instant comfort in a great location near schools, shops and the city. Features include stylish ensuite, fitted robes, updated family bathroom and modern kitchen.
Stone benchtops with waterfall ends, a dishwasher and a 900mm-wide gas cooker are kitchen favourites. Open-plan living has modern finishes coupled with original polished timber floors, high ceilings and sash windows.
The extra-large allotment presents buyers with future subdivision potential (STCA) and preliminary plans are available for a proposed townhouse.
Alternatively, extend the house and enjoy living just minutes from essential family services.
