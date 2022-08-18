DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Advertisement
$970,000 - $1,067,000
LAND: 1005sqm
AGENCY: First National Tweed Sutherland
AGENT: Darry O'Keefe 0418 509 563
INSPECT: By appointment
Combining impressive street appeal and a clever layout, this home is guaranteed to impress buyers seeking to settle in popular Kennington with its leafy parks, trendy eateries, schools and La Trobe University.
The home offers four bedrooms and a generous lounge room as well as a home office. Expansive open-plan family living with dining and kitchen is truly the heart of the home.
Secluded at the front of the home, the main bedroom suite features a walk-in robe and a modern ensuite with a spa bath. Equally stylish is the family bathroom which services the remaining bedrooms, all with generous built-in robes.
The oversized fourth bedroom has external access. A versatile space that could be used as a rumpus, studio, guest room or home gym.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
Manicured gardens are lovely on this family-sized allotment measuring more than 1000sqm with plenty of space for children and pets, and much to offer the entertainer.
Invite family and friends to gather underneath the Balinese-style hut and mingle beside the sparkling solar heated in-ground pool.
More features at this property are ducted climate control, double garage, 6 x 7-metre powered workshop and a five-kilowatt solar system to help reduce running costs.
Contact the agent to schedule your private inspection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.