TAKE a trip down memory lane and revisit Bendigo's White Night 2018.
The light festival brought thousands of people to the region, with all of the city's motels booked out for the weekend.
Held throughout View Street, Rowan Street, Pall Mall, Bull Street, the Bendigo Town Hall and Rosalind Park, the festival featured art displays, music, colour, lights, interactive events and much more.
There was also a Kid Zone in Hargreaves Mall for families who needed a break from the crowds and action.
While the event has been hosted in Melbourne since 2013, Bendigo aimed to have 2018 as an inaugural event, however due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival couldn't go ahead for many years.
After all of these delays, Bendigo is set to light up again.
White Night 2022 will take place on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
The event is expecting about 60,000 people to walk around Bendigo's streets, looking at and participating in the fun that is White Night.
