Greater Bendigo has recorded 115 additional COVID infections overnight.
According to the Victorian Department of Health, the total number of active cases in the municipality is currently sitting at 513.
Advertisement
Bendigo Health has confirmed staff are caring for 25 COVID patients in hospital, five of those in its respiratory ward.
There are currently no patients in ICU.
Staff are monitoring and caring for 49 people in its Hospital in the Home program.
Elsewhere in the state, both Buloke Shire and the Central Goldfields Shire recorded six and five new infections respectively, while Gannawarra and Loddon had eight and three each.
These number come as Victoria recorded 4858 daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday afternoon.
The infections were made up of 3935 rapid-antigen tests and 923 positive PCR tests.
The new data takes Victoria's active cases to 27,203.
Currently, there are 535 people in hospital due to COVID-19 with 25 in intensive care and nine on ventilators.
Sadly, 20 COVID-related deaths were recorded.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man known to frequent central Victorian areas.
Bendigo police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of Alex Beale.
Known to frequent the Bendigo and Kerange areas, police have a warrant out for the 29-year-old for driving related offences.
Beale appears caucasian with auburn coloured hair and a lip piercing on the right hand side. He has a tattoo on his right shoulder and is approximately 180cm tall with a medium to solid build.
If you see Beale please contact 000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. If you want to make a confidential report visit crimestoppersvic.com.au
Advertisement
Good morning Greater Bendigo and happy Tuesday!
Here is the latest weather outlook as well as some of yesterday's top stories from yesterday to get you up to speed.
The Greater Bendigo region is in for some wet weather this Tuesday, August 16, as the temperatures slowly rise in preparation for Spring.
Bendigo can expect a low of five, and a high of 15, with a shower or two on the way. There is a 60 per cent chance of rain with up to 1mm expected.
Otherwise it will be partly cloudy, with 15 to 20km westerly winds becoming light before dawn then becoming southwesterly, 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day.
Advertisement
Sun protection us recommended from 11.30am to 1.20pm across the region, so those out in the elements should remember to slip, slop, slap.
Further north on the river, Echuca can expect a low of five and a high of 17, with a 60 per cent chance of rain with up to 1mm expected. Light winds will become southwesterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning before becoming light in the evening.
Castlemaine will have a slightly wetter day with an 80 per cent chance of rain and 1mm expected, with a high of 14 and a low of five.
Elsewhere in the north central area, there will be up to 90 per cent chance of showers, especially in the morning and afternoon with snow falling above 1300 metres.
Now that you have your umbrella at the ready, make sure you're up to date with the latest and greatest from our news desk.
Advertisement
Last night, a truck driver was lucky to walk away with only minor injuries after crashing on the Echuca-Mitiamo Road.
Maddy Fogarty and Lucy Williams reported the truck was ferrying jet fuel as part of local operations for an electrical company when it crashed and forced the central Victorian highway to close for some hours.
Reporter Chris Pedler spoke with charity group Uniting Kangaroo Flat who will operate out of the Y Services Club Kangaroo Flat building in Lockwood Road until their church, recently damaged by an allegedly deliberate fire, can be occupied again.
Tom O'Callaghan has the latest from the Bendigo Bank with managing director Marnie Baker reassuring investors they can expect increased returns this financial year after revealing a net profit of more than $450 million last financial year.
And Anthony Pinda has a ripper sports yarn about Bendigo local Caleb Logan scoring his 100th season goal in the Victorian Wheelchair Football League.
Make sure to refresh this feed throughout the day for even more of the best stories and latest information on the region.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.