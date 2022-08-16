Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
On the Go Bendigo

Greater Bendigo records 115 new COVID cases | August 16, 2022

Updated August 16 2022 - 5:40am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: BRENDAN McCARTHY

Greater Bendigo has recorded 115 additional COVID infections overnight.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.