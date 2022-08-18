DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$680,000
LAND: 3184sqm
AGENCY: Priority1 Property
AGENT: Chris Garlick 0429 333 927
INSPECT: Saturday 10.30 - 11am
Built with nature at the forefront, this charming adobe-brick home boasts unique materials and a sense of space and tranquility. The home's main living room is a highlight with its exposed timber beams, thatched ceiling and brick flooring. An impressive floor-to-ceiling fireplace is made from field stone.
The recently refurbished provincial-style kitchen features eye-catching benchtops, subway tiling, shaker-style cabinetry and quality appliances including a stainless steel dishwasher.
With its very own door to the verandah, the main bedroom suite is a peaceful retreat which includes a walk-in robe and a three-piece timber bathroom. Three further bedrooms have ample light and garden views.
Dado boards and cedar-framed picture windows, a freestanding clawfoot bath, reverse-cycle cooling, ceiling fans and linen presses add to the indoor features of this unique home.
Outside, the stone paved wrap-around verandah offers views of the lush front and back yards. A workshop with concrete flooring is onsite, and side gates provide vehicle access and additional security.
Enjoy the benefits of rural living with the convenience of having schools and shops close by. Myers Flat has proximity to Eaglehawk as well as Marong, Maiden Gully and Bendigo city.
