DETAILS:
Bed 6 | Bath 3 | Car 9
Advertisement
$1,250,000 - $1,350,000
LAND: 8ha
AGENCY: Ray White Bendigo
AGENT: Matt Connolly 0419 369 844
INSPECT: By appointment
On the outskirts of Bendigo, this hidden gem has been created for simplicity and space with a family homestead, beautiful gardens and surrounding bushland.
Features in the homestead include a timber kitchen with quality appliances and plenty of bench space. Open-plan dining and living connect seamlessly with outdoor entertaining, thanks to sliding glass doors. Another living zone is split level, with a soaring ceiling, a built-in spa and views over Wellsford State Forest.
Details such as exposed beams, modern chandeliers and cathedral-style ceilings highlight the home's character and charm. On the upper level is a home office with sweeping views over the bush - working from home will be a dream.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
The property measures about 22 acres with five acres of irrigated vineyard trellis. Outbuildings on the land include a triple carport as well as a workshop. Multiple sheds are set-up for storage, machinery and equipment as well as sheltering livestock and pets. Ample water is available for stock and domestic use with four rainwater storage tanks and a 35-megalitre catchment dam.
An impressive property for lifestyle and hobby farming with opportunity for Airbnb or future subdivision (STCA). It's a short drive from Huntly and Village Epsom retail outlet, schools, train station and health clinic. An easy 20-minute drive from Bendigo CBD.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.