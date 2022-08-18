DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 1
$750,000 - $800,000
AGENCY: Bendigo Ballarat Real Estate
AGENT: Jen Wallace 0407 867 839
INSPECT: Saturday 10 - 10.30am
This freestanding Victorian home has abundant period features, modern amenities and charming appeal. Built circa 1880, at the height of the Bendigo goldrush era, this home offers an idyllic lifestyle in a central location.
The home is predominantly double brick, with brick internal walls which insulate temperature and sound. Externally it is surprisingly private and quiet, other than birdsong.
The east-facing front verandah is perfect for enjoying views over nearby treetops and Sacred Heart Cathedral. The home's classic period features include iron lace, leadlight windows, high ceilings and marble fireplaces.
Ideally set-up for contemporary living, the entrance hall provides access to the light-filled front bedrooms which have spectacular views.
There is a cosy living room with garden views through a double-glazed door. A powerful and efficient Cannon log fire warms the room in winter.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
The dining room flows into the updated kitchen with high-end German-made NEFF electric oven. More kitchen features include a gas cooktop and integrated dishwasher.
There is an additional bedroom, a lovely bathroom with a freestanding bath, and a separate laundry.
The property also includes CCTV. Outdoor entertainment is easy in the private rear garden, and there is potential for an inspirational rear- garden transformation.
Beneath the front of the house there is a bonus lock-up area which includes a room that's perfect for your home office, or a multitude of uses.
There is a concealed door to a storage facility or a future wine cellar. Further storage is beneath one of the bedrooms.
It is a quick walk to most of Bendigo's best attractions including The Capital and Ulumbarra Theatre. Bendigo Art Gallery, recreational facilities, Rosalind Park, Queen Elizabeth Oval and Faith Leech Aquatic Centre are nearby.
There is a choice of schools within walking distance including Girton Grammar, Bendigo Senior Secondary College, Camp Hill Primary School and Catherine McAuley College.
Easy access is available to the bus network as well as High Street which continues to the Calder Highway.
Visit www.bendigoballaratrealestate.com.au and follow the links to 107 Wattle Street, Bendigo. See more information as well as the photo gallery and floorplans. Contact the agent today.
