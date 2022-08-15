A World Vision goodwill ambassador is preparing to complete a 50-day run in support of the organisation's hard work.
As a teenager, Samantha Gash remembers growing up in Bendigo and walking around her school with her World Vision 40-Hour Famine pledge book.
Since then the ultra-marathon runner has been a World Vision goodwill ambassador and worked to raise awareness for a number of social change projects.
She was also a contestant on seasons four and seven of Survivor.
Ms Gash, who grew up in Bendigo before spending time in Ballarat and settling in Melbourne, said while the 40-Hour Famine was known for participants going without food, there were other things to give up.
"I have a strong visualisation of being on the basketball court at school with my pledge book," she said.
"Being a chatterbox, I did 40 hours of not talking and raised a lot of money.
Today it's not about not having food but choosing a safe sacrifice and being creative in something you perceive you couldn't go without.- Samantha Gash
"This year I am doing 40 hours with no phone. I do live my life and operate my business from my phone, so it is going to be hard for me."
Ms Gash said her role as an goodwill ambassador gave her a chance to get an up-close look at the difference World Vision was making in communities.
"I had the opportunity to see the work on the ground domestically in the Pilbara in Indigenous communities, specifically with women and girls in education," she said.
"I am also heading to Nepal in a couple of weeks as well.
"It helps when you know where the money goes and the people delivering programs."
During her trip to Nepal, Ms Gash will be running along the Great Himalaya Trail over 50 days.
The run will support the World Vision Nepal Project, which focuses on protection and child engagement.
"I got into ultra-marathon running as a way to test myself physically and mentally," Ms Gash said.
During her running career, Ms Gash has run from the west to the east of India while exploring the educational barriers children face.
She said seeing people in difficulties gave her a great perspective on life.
"Running is a suffering I put myself through. It is a chosen suffering," she said.
"But there are literally millions who suffer through no choice of their own.
"I get to choose to suffer - that is an oxymoron. It is important to me to use that privilege to help more people.
The World Vision 40-Hour Famine runs from August 26 to 28. Visit 40hourfamine.com.au for more details.
For more about Samantha Gash visit samanthagash.com
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
