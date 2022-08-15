Tigers tame Devils in Bendigo Baseball Association junior grand final

Dodgers Tigers have clinched the Bendigo Baseball Association's U16 premiership after defeating the Dodgers Devils in Sunday's grand final at Club Court.
Tigers continued with their undefeated form in the showdown with the Devils by taking out the match 21-7.
Dodgers club president and head of the BBA Anthony Amsing said the win was well-deserved.
"It really was quite an unbelievable season for the Tigers, especially as they were undefeated for the entire season," he said.
"They really were going to be a tough challenge for any team to beat.
"And it was well-deserved for the Tigers as last year they finished on top of the ladder but were then defeated in the grand final.
"The win this year is a reward for sticking it out and bringing home the premiership."
Amsing also coaches the Dodgers Devils who locked in a 10-1 grand final win over Malmsbury in the under-14 division.
"The team really brought their best performance of the year for the match on Sunday and that's all we asked for," Amsing said.
"Play their best and support each other no matter the score and hope that the experience makes them all-round better players."
In the U12 grand final Bendigo East sealed a 16-11 win over the Scots.
The win was hard-fought as East had to overcome the Scots who dominated the regular season by finishing on top of the ladder.
Regardless of the results, the BBA was overall thrilled to see great enthusiasm from all of the players involved in the season.
"Given the past two years it was great for the kids to play out a full season and experience the atmosphere of finals," Amsing said.
"We managed to have a full season last year in the junior competition but this year was different.
"It was unrestricted and we could approach each week without doubts of whether the games were going to go ahead or not - other than the weather being an issue.
"The games on Sunday really were a great finale to a fantastic season."
Another highlight for Bendigo's junior baseball community this year was participating across several age divisions in the Winter State Championships.
"The Bendigo kids across all three age groups came back electrified after competing at the championships," Amsing said.
"The experience of playing against other kids from all around Victoria helped them rise to another level in both their performance and also their attitude.
"The biggest challenge for any sport is to retain juniors and competing at the championships was important for the BBA as eventually these kids will rise to the senior level and will help the sport continue to flourish."
Also held on the weekend were the BBA's junior awards where the league's all star teams were announced. The U16 team will be announced at the senior awards to be held in the coming weeks.
U14 All-Stars
U12 All-Stars
