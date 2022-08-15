Bendigo Advertiser
CVFLW: Thunder's lightning start too much for Tigers

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated August 15 2022 - 6:17am, first published 4:00am
Thunder's Megan Williamson gets taken down by a Kyneton player during the 40-point win on Sunday.

Bendigo Thunder dealt a crucial blow to Kyneton on Sunday during round 17 of the Central Victoria Football League Women's season.

