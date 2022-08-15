CVFLW: Thunder's lightning start too much for Tigers

Bendigo Thunder dealt a crucial blow to Kyneton on Sunday during round 17 of the Central Victoria Football League Women's season.
After last week's announcement that Thunder had breached the player points system earlier in the season it caused major changes to the overall league standings.
Before the breach came to light, Kyneton was a sure thing for the business end of the season.
However, Thunder's opponents from rounds 14 and 15 (Golden Square and Eaglehawk) were instead awarded the premiership points for the games which had a major impact on Kyneton's ladder standing.
It turned the match on Sunday at Weeroona Oval against the Thunder into a do-or-die game where a win for the Tigers was needed to make finals.
Thunder had other plans.
The hosts came out firing and overcame the Tigers' defence with four goals in the opening quarter.
They put another two goals on the board in the second quarter to the Tigers' one to have a 32-point lead at the main break.
Thunder's pressure didn't let up during the second half as they were able to tame the tigers and see out the match 9.6 (60) over 3.2 (20).
Thunder captain Phoebe Cuttriss said a full team-effort was required to lock in the win.
"Kyneton has strong defence which we needed to overcome and the ground was a bit muddy which made it even harder to score," Cuttriss said.
"Our plan was to go out and have a strong start and that's exactly what our forwards did by putting scores on early which set us up for the rest of the match."
Thunder's Louise Bibby, Britney Mueck and Hannah Perry each booted two goals each.
Madeline Holt, Jessica Kennedy and Megan Williamson were next on the tally with one each.
Williamson, Kennedy Cuttriss and Holt were also named among the best on ground in addition to Imogen Kendal and playing-coach Jac Louttit.
Tigers' Heidi Erasmus, Jane Rolls and captain Jordan Savoia each booted one goal each.
Erasmus, Marnie Love, Teagan Ainslie, Emma Williams, Taylah Moore and Amy Campbell were named among the best on ground.
Tigers now face the bye in the last home-and-away round and due to ladder percentage will need Kerang to defeat Eaglehawk next week in order to make finals.
Tigers are currently fourth and trailed by the Hawks in fifth.
If Eaglehawk wins next week, Hawks go straight through to finals.
In the other match of the round, Castlemaine made light work of Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park on Saturday night with a 10.7 (67) to 1.1 (7) victory.
Magpies' Lily McNair (three) was the team's top scorer, followed by Lily McMahon (two).
Best on ground included Aisling Tupper, Tia Davidge, Meg Ginnivan, Ella Cochrane, Jessica Ross and Emma Pedretti.
Hawks' Samantha Heron booted the team's only goal, with the best on ground going to Eileen Mitchell, Hannah Kenny, Molly Metcalf, Kelly Mensforth, Kirstin Shaw and Grace Murley.
Due to ladder percentage, Tigers will need a win this week and for Eaglehawk to lose to Castlemaine in order to make finals.
Kerang forfeited their match with Golden Square, while North Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye had the bye.
