BFNL: Eaglehawk too good in the wet for plucky Pies

For the second time this season, Eaglehawk was forced to work hard to shake off a determined Castlemaine.
The Hawks snuck over the line by one point in their round eight clash at Camp Reserve and Saturday's return bout at Canterbury Park was heading for a tight finish until the home side broke the shackles in the final term.
The Magpies were within 15 points of Eaglehawk midway through the third quarter, but the Borough's class and depth took over in the latter stages.
The homs side kicked six of the final eight goals of the game to win, 12.12 (94) to 6.8 (44).
"It was a tough game in home pretty horrific conditions,'' Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson said.
"I thought Castlemaine probably adapted to the conditions quicker than us and, credit to them, they're a much improved side.
"We stuck at it, made a few changes and had a really good last quarter."
Eaglehawk midfielder Billy Evans relished the heavy conditions and his work around the ball was a major reason why the Hawks won the game.
Dillon Williams continued his consistent season, while youngsters Brady Rowles, Liam Marciano and Kobe Lloyd played well.
One of the highlights for the Hawks was the senior debut of Bendigo Pioneer Sam O'Shannessy, who kicked two goals from a key forward post.
The return of Bailey Henderson from Richmond VFL duties made a huge difference to the Magpies' ball-winning ability.
Tom Cain, Liam Wilkinson and Declan Slingo were solid for a Castlemaine side that had David Stepehens and Jack Chester pull out on match morning.
"We seem to match-up well against Eaglehawk,'' Castlemaine coach Don Moran said.
"We should have been in front at quarter-time - we missed three set shots from 20m out in the first quarter.
"It was a game where monetum changed a number of times. Eaglehawk kicked a couple of goals late in the game because of our turnovers in defensive 50 and that blew the margin out.
"We have a young group and they gave their all. I was proud of them, they didn't give up at all."
