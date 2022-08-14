BFNL: Ruthless Storm hand Roos a football lesson

Strathfieldsaye prepared for the 2022 finals series with a 113-point thumping of Kangaroo Flat on Saturday.
On their Dower Park home deck, the Roos could manage just three goals for the day and not a single score in the final quarter.
In contrast the Storm had eight goalkickers with James Schischka and Cal McCarty leading the way with five majors each.
Flat full-back Hayden McSwain did a fine blanketing job on Strathfieldsaye's gun forward Lachlan Sharp, restricting him to just three goals on the day, but the spread of the Storm attack was overwhelming for the young Roos.
The match was all over by the midway mark of the second term with the Storm coasting home to a 20.15 (135) to 3.4 (22) win.
Ironically, the first goal of the day was scored by the Roos.
Campbell Smith took full advantage of a free kick at the scoreboard end and with just a touch over five minutes on the clock nailed the opening major.
The Storm was uncharacteristically off-line early. They had six behinds on the board before Schischka marked a short pass and booted Strathfieldsaye's first major.
It had taken 15 minutes, but the Storm added four more before the first term ended.
Sharp landed two of his three goals late in the first quarter with his first a standout and a fitting goal for his 800th major at BFNL senior level.
He volleyed home a handball headed in his direction without the ball touching the ground.
The Storm added seven goals to one in a devastating second quarter blitz with midfielders Daniel Clohesy, Boden Alexander and Jake Moorhead continually driving the ball inside 50m.
The Flat defenders were unable to close down Storm's running forwards as Bode Stevens, Baxter Slater and Schischka all nailed majors from flying snaps.
Finally at the 28-minute mark, Max Johnson too a strong mark at the Station Street end and banged home the Roos' second goal to reduce the leeway to 67 points at the main break.
The Storm added 5.2 to the Flat's 1.3 in the third quarter. Sharp managed to evade McSwain and marked a pass from Clohesy.
He sank his third major from the netball courts flank before Ethan Roberts hammered home the Flat's third - a booming 55m shot and one of the goals-of-the-day.
Joseph Mayes replied soon after for the Storm as he steered home Strathfieldsaye's 16th goal and the third quarter was capped off with a fine running major from Riley Wilson at the Station Street end.
The match petered out in the final quarter with the Roos unable to add a single score to their meagre total.
Strathfieldsaye added 3.5 with McCarty and Schischka taking their individual match totals to five each.
McCarty snapped accurately from the pavilion flank at the scoreboard end while Schischka ran into an unguarded goalmouth.
