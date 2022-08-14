NBL1: Braves end regular season with mixed results on the road

Bendigo Braves have wrapped up the final round of the 2022 NBL1 South conference home-and-away season with mixed results.
Braves men's shot at securing the double chance for playoffs came to an end on Saturday after being defeated by Kilsyth in a five-point nail-biter, followed by another loss on Sunday to regional rival Ballarat Miners.
On Saturday night at the Kilsyth Sports Centre, Braves were hot on the heels of the Cobras all night long and remained within striking distance.
At the start of the fourth quarter Braves were three points behind and after a quick run by the Cobras the margin was stretched to eight before coach Steve Black called a time out to slow the scoring.
After three and a half minutes the Braves clawed themselves back into the mix and were just one point behind the Cobras.
Braves had plenty of chances at taking back the game but their overall field goal shooting at 37.84 per cent compared to the Cobras at 46.88 proved costly.
Despite a last-minute attempt to get over the line, it was the Cobras who would succeed taking out the game 83-78 over the Braves - locking in their double-chance for playoffs.
Luke Rosendale was the Braves' top-scorer on 22 points and three rebounds, followed by Mitch Clarke at 19 points and six rebounds.
Kuany Kuany contributed 16 points and eight rebounds, while Sidy Mohamed Djitte had a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds.
Bendigo Braves women's 96-81 result over the Cobras was hard-fought as they had to overcome an elite front line bolstered by Lauren Scherf and Chloe Bibby.
However, buoyed by the return of Tess Madgen on the back of playing with the Opals, Braves showed why they are the team to beat once playoffs begin next week.
Madgen scored 40 points, eight assists and three rebounds, followed by Megan McKay with 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Cassidy McLean also continued her top form with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists.
On the back of the game at Kilsyth the Braves then headed to Ballarat on Sunday for the second game of the double-header weekend on the road.
With the Braves women already having locked in their position for finals, there was a lot more riding on the outcome of the match for the Miners.
It was simple. Win and they would've made finals, lose and it's all over for the year.
Braves wasted no time at Selkirk Stadium racing to a 12-point lead at the first break, which was extended out to 17 at half time.
Playing for their season, the Miners returned to the court on fire and reduced the deficit back down to nine ahead of the final term after scoring seven three-pointers in the third quarter.
However, in the final quarter the Miners' momentum fizzled out and the Braves locked in the win 96-87.
Madgen had another big game with 30 points, six rebounds and nine assists, followed by Wehrung with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
McKay locked in a double-double with 18 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.
Next on court were the men and as the Miners were well out of finals contention, the Braves' regional rivals were determined to take the win and secure the bragging rights.
Miners put the Braves on the back foot early on with a 28-18 opening quarter, followed by a 21-18 second term to take a 13-point lead into half time.
Braves found form during the third quarter to bring the deficit down to seven points.
However, it was not to be as the Miners were determined to end their season on a high-note, final scores 98 to 88 over the Braves.
Kuany led scoring with 24 points, six rebounds and two assists, followed by Rosendale with 22 points and three rebounds.
Sidy Mohamed Djitte had another double-double with 17 points, 14 rebounds and two assists.
NBL1 South playoffs begin next weekend with both Braves men and women starting their campaigns at home at Red Energy Arena.
Women are first on the court on Saturday at 5pm against the Nunawading Spectres, meanwhile the men are up at 7pm against the Knox Raiders.
