Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

NBL1: Braves end regular season with mixed results on the road

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated August 14 2022 - 7:42am, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADER: Tess Madgen was the Braves women's top scorer in both of the weekend matches. PICTURE: LUKE HEMER

Bendigo Braves have wrapped up the final round of the 2022 NBL1 South conference home-and-away season with mixed results.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.