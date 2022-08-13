BFNL: Golden Square takes down Gisborne in battle of the Bulldogs

Golden Square strengthened its premiership credentials when it inflicted Gisborne's second loss of the BFNL season on Saturday.
Square's 11.13 (79) to 10.9 (69) victory in the mud at Wade Street was the home side's fourth win on the trot.
Advertisement
"It was an important win for us,'' Square coach Christian Carter said.
"It gives us massive belief and, even though this game and next week are dead rubbers in terms of the ladder, it gives us some momentum leading into the finals
"I still don't believe we're respected enough, which is okay by us because we just go about our business.
"We came to play today, we're really keen to play in these big games and it was finals-like intensity."
A five-goal burst in 10 minutes of play either side of half-time broke the game open for Square after much of the first half had been a dour struggle. Square led by as much as 31 points in the third quarter and still led by 29 points at the final change.
Gisborne, who was without key quintet Brad Bernacki, Braidon Blake, Jaidyn Owen, Ethan Minns and Matt Pannucio, fought the game out bravely.
The visitors kicked three goals in three minutes between the eight-minute mark and 11-minute mark of the last quarter to cut the deficit to just 13 points.
Golden Square didn't panic. The wise heads of Jack Geary, Jon Coe and Liam Barrett locked the game down and the home side took some time off the clock.
When Jack Hickman kicked truly after receiving a free kick inside 50 at the 21-minute mark, Square was home.
Gisborne kicked the last two goals of the game to make the final margin 10 points.
Square ruckman Matt Compston was dominant and gave his midfielders silver service.
Inside midfielder Ryan Hartley took advantage of the big man's output and had a big impact on the game. The left-footer rolled forward and kicked a couple of crucial goals.
Skipper Geary was superb through the middle and across half-back, while young guo Jack Hickman and Ricky Monti continued their good form.
The fact Gisborne's best performed players were behind the ball was testament to how well Square played.
Mack Lord restricted the league's leading goalkicker Joel Brett to one goal, Jack Reaper was rock solid deep in defence and Liam Spear had a great battle with Square centre half-forward Jayden Burke, who was goalless.
Advertisement
"Golden Square outworked us inside,'' Gisborne coach Rob Waters said.
"We didn't have (number one ruckman) Braidon Blake and (back-up ruckman) Benny Eales didn't come back on after half-time and Compston was very good for them.
"Our midfielders worked hard, but Square got the better of us. They're a quality team and they set up very well behind the ball. We'll learn from it and we'll get better."
Gisborne skipper Pat McKenna spent most of the first quarter on the bench having an injured right shoulder attended to.
He returned to the field, played out the game and kicked four goals, but was hampered by the injury.
Advertisement
GOLDEN SQUARE 2.3, 6.5, 10.8, 11.13 (79)
GISBORNE 2.2, 4.4, 5.9, 10.9 (69)
Goals - Golden Square: Ryan Hartley, Jarrod Fitzpatrick, Braydon Vaz, Jack Hickman 2, Joel Brett, Terry Reeves, Jake Thrum. Gisborne: Pat McKenna 4, Josh Kemp 2, Nick Doolan, Adam Brancatisano, Ethan Foreman, Matt Weber.
Best - Golden Square: Ryan Hartley, Jon Coe, Jack Hickman, Jack Geary, Ricky Monti, Liam Barrett. Gisborne: Macklan Lord, Jack Reaper, Flynn Lakey, Liam Spear, Scott Walsh, Matthew Merrett
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.