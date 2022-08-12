Victoria has recorded 4300 new coronavirus cases - the lowest daily tally this year.
It is the lowest number of daily cases since December 28 when 3727 new infections were recorded.
New cases were made up of 3021 reported rapid-antigen tests and 1279 positive PCR tests.
The new cases take Victoria's active cases to 31,298 - the lowest active cases have been since January 1 when they stood at 31,015.
Active cases have been decreasing daily since July 22 when they were 71,322.
Currently, there are 543 people in hospital with COVID-19 including 31 in intensive care and six on ventilators.
Sadly, 22 lives were lost to COVID-19 related issues over night.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
