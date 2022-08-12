Bendigo Advertiser
BFNL: D-day for Sandhurst, Kyneton in race for finals berth

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 12 2022 - 9:36am, first published 8:00am
Sandhurst forward/midfielder Joel Wharton. Picture: DARREN HOWE

The BFNL finals fortunes of two clubs will be decided by a couple of hours of footy at the QEO on Saturday.

