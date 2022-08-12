BFNL: D-day for Sandhurst, Kyneton in race for finals berth

The BFNL finals fortunes of two clubs will be decided by a couple of hours of footy at the QEO on Saturday.
Sandhurst and Kyneton meet at the QEO in a virtual elimination final - the winner will more than likely finish inside the top five, while the loser would need a sporting miracle in the last home and away round to qualify for finals.
The Dragons and Tigers play the bottom two sides Castlemaine and Maryborough respectively in the final round, so Saturday's round 17 game is the decider.
"We stress every week it's about maximum effort and trying to execute what we want to do,'' Sandhurst coach Ashley Connick said.
"There's no anxiety. It's a great opportunity that, a few weeks ago, we probably thought we wouldn't have had - things are in our control rather than relying on anyone else.
"The boys are pretty pragmatic about it all. We'll give it our best shot and we'll end up where we end up."
The round eight clash between the two sides at Kyneton Showgrounds provided some sort of guide to this weekend's game.
The match was played in heavy, slippery conditions - similar to what the teams could face on Saturday - and the Tigers won a hard-fought battle by eight points.
"It was a tough game and the conditions meant both sides probably couldn't play the way they would normally,'' Connick said.
"(Cameron) Manuel and (Rhys) Magin were outstanding for Kyneton in that game, particularly Magin (six goals), who was probably the difference in the end."
The Tigers have named Magin in their 22 despite his hamstring injury that forced him to miss the second half of last week's win over Eaglehawk.
Skipper James Orr has also been named in the 22. The ruckman has missed the past two games because of injury.
Earlier this week, Kyneton coach Paul Chapman said the Tigers wouldn't take unfit players into such a crucial game.
Talented youngsters Bailey McGee and Louis Thompson are back in the senior squad this week.
Chapman was hopeful the Tigers' "19th man" would give his side a spark on Saturday.
He said Kyneton's parochial fans have been encouraged this week to make the trip north up the Calder Highway to support the Tigers in their biggest game of the season.
"We're very lucky, and proud, to have such great supporters,'' he said.
"The support that the local community gives to the club means a lot to the players and they understand the importance of it.
"In the rooms after the win (over Eaglehawk) you couldn't fit another person in the rooms. There's so much positivity around the club at the moment.
"The supporters understand where the club is at and the pathway we're taking. There's still a way to go, but we're on the right track.
"I asked all the supporters to come up to the QEO for the Sandhurst game if they can. It's a big game for the club and every little bit helps."
South Bendigo currently sits in fifth place - equal on 32 points with Kyneton and four points ahead of Sandhurst.
The Bloods play the winless Maryborough at Princes Park on Saturday and then host eighth-placed Kangaroo Flat in the final round.
Two wins is all they need to sew up a finals berth and, if they can't defeat the Pies and Roos, they don't deserve to play finals.
Mathematically, the other team still in the hunt for finals is Eaglehawk.
The Borough should defeat Castlemaine at Canterbury Park on Saturday and move to 36 points.
The Hawks would then need to upset Gisborne at Gardiner Reserve in the final round and hope South Bendigo slips up against Kangaroo Flat.
In the final game of round 17, second-placed Strathfieldsaye plays Kangaroo Flat at Dower Park.
Kal Geary was not named in the Storm's extended squad as he continues to rehabilitate his injured hamstring.
