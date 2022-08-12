Powercor set to complete pole replacement works across Mallee region

Residents in central Victoria may notice more activity on parts of the electricity network over the next two months as Powercor undertakes its major pole replacement and reinforcement program.
Crews will be replacing more than 260 older wooden poles in and around Charlton, Wooroonook, Wycheproof, Quambatook and the broader region until October, helping build a strong and safer network.
The new poles are made from reinforced concrete and treated hardwood and have been specifically selected for the region based on the area's climate, terrain and other environmental factors.
Major Projects head Marcus Olive said while Powercor has always replaced every pole, it identifies as needing to be replaced, the new program takes a proactive and precautionary approach.
"We know climate change will likely bring fiercer storms, stronger winds and a greater risk of bushfires, and this program is aimed at making our network more resilient to these types of events," he said.
"To allow us to safely conduct this work, we will need to temporarily turn off power to some customers.
"We will be taking all steps to minimise the impact to households, landowners and business owners as much as possible and will notify them in advance of work to allow them to prepare.
"We understand power outages are never convenient however this work is an essential part of building a stronger and safer network."
Using a leading-edge asset management approach, Powercor tailors our inspection and maintenance activities for each of more than 356,000 wooden power poles in our network.
"Our approach takes into consideration factors including the type of wood, their age, and prevailing weather conditions at their location," Mr Olive said.
"By taking this precautionary approach to managing poles, we are supporting safety and reliability objectives and over time, reduce the average age of our assets."
Customers may notice increased vehicles and crews along local streets, roads and highways as works take place, with some changed traffic conditions and planned power outages required to complete work safely.
Crews will also be working with landholders to arrange access to poles in rural locations.
The work is part of Powercor's expanded pole program being rolled out across central, northern and western Victoria.
It involves replacing or reinforcing a minimum of 7000 power poles each year between 2022 to 2026, marking a significant shift in how network safety is proactively managed.
Works will also be taking place in and around Ballarat, Shepparton, Kyneton, Geelong, Mildura, Maryborough, Bendigo and Echuca.
For more information about Powercor's pole replacement program visit powercor.com.au/network-planning-and-projects/major-projects/pole-replacement-program
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
