Maryborough IGA family and Lions club remember Avoca deliveryman Ian Hoyland after Talbot crash

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated August 12 2022 - 7:37am, first published 6:27am
VALE: Avoca man and Maryborough IGA delivery van driver Ian Hoyland is being remembered as a kind and compassionate community volunteer. Picture: Supplied.

A Maryborough supermarket worker and Lions volunteer is being remembered as a "lovely and kind man" after he died in a head-on smash at Talbot on Thursday.

